TMZ: John Heard passed away at age 72

Posted 8:23 am, July 22, 2017, by , Updated at 08:27AM, July 22, 2017

PARK CITY, UT - JANUARY 21: Actor John Heard poses for a portrait at the Getty Images Portrait Studio during the 2006 Sundance Film Festival on January 20, 2006 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images)

John Heard, the beloved star of several huge 80s and 90s movies, died Friday in Palo Alto, CA … TMZ has learned.

Heard was found dead in a hotel by the maid service according to family sources who talked with TMZ. Police were called to the hotel for a report of a medical emergency, but he was pronounced dead on the scene. The coroner is investigating, and cause of death is unclear at this time, TMZ says.

According to his representative who talked with TMZ, John had “minor back surgery” Wednesday July 19th  at Stanford Medical Center, and he was staying at the hotel while he recovered.

Heard’s most iconic role was as Peter McCallister, the dad in the “Home Alone” movies.

He also had roles in “Big,” “Beaches,” “Gladiator” and “Pelican Brief” — to name just a few — and also a slew of TV roles on “Miami Vice,” “The Sopranos” … and even the first “Sharknado.”

 