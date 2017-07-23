Caught on camera: Customer attacks Transformers mask-clad armed robber, threatening barista at coffee shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRESNO -- Caught on camera: Surveillance cameras captured a Starbucks customer putting a stop in an armed robbery at a coffee shop in Fresno, California.

According to KTXL, it happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 9th, when a suspect wearing a Transformers mask walked into the Starbucks store and demanded money from a barista.

The video shows the suspect pull out a knife -- threatening the barista, but she did not budge.

That's when the customer, Cregg Jerri, came up from behind and smacked the suspect with a metal chair! The two then began fighting, and at some point, Jerri was stabbed in the neck by the suspect. He was able to wrestle the knife away from the suspect and stab him, before he fled.

Police told KTXL Jerri is expected to be OK.

The suspect was arrested.