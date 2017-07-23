“Counties without borders:” Washington Co. leaders say WI counties unsustainable, propose merging services

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Washington County leaders say Wisconsin counties are financially unsustainable, and they want to merge services with their neighbors.

In 1853, Ozaukee and Washington counties used to be one and the same. Could it be that way again?

“I think everything should be out in the open and we talk about it,” Rick Gundrum, Washington County board chairman said.

Facing an $11 million funding gap by 2021, Gundrum and the county administrator sent a letter to neighboring counties. They say the climate for Wisconsin counties is grim, and will soon leave two options: Raise taxes, or cut services.

They’ve proposed an alternative: “Counties without borders,” which involves merging services. It’s already happening.

Remember the E. coli scare at the U.S. Open at Erin Hills? Gundrum credited the Washington-Ozaukee Health Department, which merged 18 months ago, for acting before anyone got sick — earning credit from golf fans.

“That was taken care of, and if we would’ve been in a shambles and scattered, running around, it would’ve shown and been a bad outcome,” Gundrum said.

Washington County’s letters went to Ozaukee, Waukesha, Dodge and Fond du Lac.

Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow said he’ll put together a group to look at sharing services with Washington County “to increase service to residents while saving valuable taxpayer dollars,” and blurring borders more than a century old.

“I’m anxious to see the outcome and the final results,” Gundrum said.

Washington County already uses Waukesha County’s medical examiner. In any future merger, Gundrum said he wants to avoid losing county jobs. He said Washington County didn’t lay off any of its employees after merging health departments with Ozaukee County.