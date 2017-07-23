“It’s almost time!” Fans gear up for Green Bay Packers season at 4th annual “Green and Gold Tailgate Party”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OCONOMOWOC -- Green Bay Packers Training Camp begins on July 27th -- and that's reason enough to throw a party! The fourth annual Green and Gold Tailgate Party took place Sunday, July 23rd in Oconomowoc.

Some of the Packers' biggest fans on two wheels rumbled into Wisconsin Harley-Davidson in Oconomowoc Sunday.

"This is actually lighter than an actual Cheesehead," Mike Seavert from Muskego said.

Fans like Seavert said they're excited the start of a new Green Bay Packers season is fast approaching.

"You can tell it's almost time for football season when you have the tailgate party, and Training Camp is just around the corner, so I'm pretty excited!" Seavert said.

"All the way down here from Green Bay! We were at Donald Driver's induction (Saturday) night," Bonnie Boes from Oconto said.

Not only did she meet Quickie, when Driver was inducted into the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame...

"She got to kiss Donald!" Boes' husband said. "He had to ask permission from me though."

Packers Training Camp actually starts a few days earlier this year because the team's first pre-season game is on a Thursday night.

"They are consistently in the playoffs, so there is always a chance, and as long as you've got number 12..." Michael Mallett said.

Mallett brought the family out on Sunday afternoon to root for the Packers and admire the bikes.

"And just have a good time," Mallett said.

It was a little party, to get the fans pumped up for Green Bay Packers football.

"Food, bikes, music -- can't ask for more!" a tailgater said.

CLICK HERE to access the Packers' Training Camp schedule.