× Milwaukee Police: 1 injured in shooting near 8th and Washington

MILWAUKEE — One person was shot in the leg late Saturday night, July 22nd, officials say. This was during a shooting near 8th and Washington.

His condition is unknown.

The shooting happened around 11:15 p.m..

No arrests have been made and police are investigating what led up to the shooting.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this story.