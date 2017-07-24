Heat causes dough to expand in truck, spill onto Washington highway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Washington – Dough!

A dump truck carrying a load of dough began spilling over on Monday afternoon in Tacoma, according to KCPQ-TV.

Washington State Patrol trooper Brooke Bova said heat caused the dough to rise.

When you think you've seen it all....dough! The heat is making it rise! pic.twitter.com/XpA5UAJyj7 — Trooper Brooke Bova (@wspd1pio) July 24, 2017

“When you think you’ve seen it all … dough!” she tweeted.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. on northbound I-5 from the S. 56th St. on-ramp, Bova said.

Bova later tweeted that the expanding, doughy mass had successfully been cleared off the roadway. No one was hurt in the incident, but some Twitter users may have found the ensuing puns painful to read:

Whole-y grain Batman! It's messy but it's not a hazard! I'm on a roll. 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/M5ntoirtJG — Trooper Brooke Bova (@wspd1pio) July 24, 2017

Anything to keep the situation from rising out of control. — pat pound (@poundpj) July 25, 2017

seriously dough, I hope this is the yeast of your worries this weekend. — Julie V. (@wishingbee) July 24, 2017