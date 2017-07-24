New gym in Waukesha takes a new approach on health and fitness

WAUKESHA -- Blu.Wing Fitness Boutique aims to take a holistic approach to your health with efficient workouts, a sauna to aid recovery and event a style house.

About Blu.Wing Fitness Boutique (website)

Myblu.wing is a women-centric fitness studio and boutique offering the most effective strategies and technologies for nutrition, weight loss, and overall wellness. At the core of our Health House is our ARX machine—a high-impact workout that produces results in 15 minutes. This amazing workout combined with our total-body holistic infrared sauna and wellness services promote actual, effective changes.

But, we get that taking care of yourself is hard work—so that’s why our Style House boutique offers the latest in healing and rejuvenating skin care, essential oils, and chic apparel from brands like Mika, 21 Drops, and the Lemon Collection.

Don’t just play harder—change your game at myblue.wing and finally achieve your healthiest you!