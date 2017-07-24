They may look like there is something wrong, but your daylilies and irises may actually be okay

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Daylilies and irises are generally easy to grow but can look like they have negative impacts on them. There are a few issues with both that might make you worry about them this year.

Did you know that seed can be sown now for many spring crops that can be ready for harvest in the fall? Find out what can be planted in the next couple of weeks to enjoy again before winter.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you are growing garlic this year, do you know how to tell when it's ready to harvest? Learn what to look for before it's too late.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You can head to the Milwaukee County UW-Extension Horticulture page for more gardening information.