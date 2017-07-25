× At least 3 drown trying to cross Rio Grande; 7 rescued

EL PASO, Texas — Authorities in Texas say they’ve recovered the bodies of at least three people who drowned while trying to cross the Rio Grande from Mexico.

The El Paso Fire Department spokesman Carlos Briano says its water rescue team recovered the bodies of a 14-year-old girl, a 17-year-old boy and a 20-year-old woman on Tuesday.

U.S. Border Patrol spokesman Jose Romero says the two females were part of a group of at least five people who tried crossing the border illegally from Mexico. Federal agents have the other three in custody.

Romero says the boy is believed to have been part of another group of five people swept away by the river current Monday. The other four were rescued.