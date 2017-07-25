× Country Thunder arrests, citation totals down from years past

KENOSHA COUNTY — The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department says the total number of citations and arrests during Country Thunder in Twin Lakes over the past weekend. Officials say the totals are down from years past.

Citations issued:

Underage drinking – 192

Trespassing – 26

Fraud on an Attraction – 8

DC – 5

Resisting -3

Obstructing – 1

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 1

Fireworks – 1

Vandalism – 1

Arrests made:

A 21-year-old Machesney Park, IL man for Substantial Battery and Disorderly Conduct

A 19-year-old Round Lake Beach, IL man for Delivery of Cocaine, Possession of LSD, Marijuana and Ecstasy with Intent to Deliver, and Substantial Battery

A 46-year-old Rockford, IL man for Domestic Violence Battery and Disorderly Conduct

A 46-year-old Burlington, WI woman for Operating While Intoxicated – third offense

A 17-year-old Lake in the Hills, IL man for Substantial Battery and Disorderly Conduct

A 25-year-old Carpentersville, IL man for Disorderly Conduct and Resisting

A 20-year-old Shelby Township, MI man for Disorderly Conduct and Resisting

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth is thanking the many agencies that assisted the sheriff’s department, including the Twin Lakes Police Department, Walworth County Sheriff’s Department, Kenosha Police Department, UW-Parkside Police Department, Richmond (IL) Police Department and the Genoa City Police Department.