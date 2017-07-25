Some critics are already comparing Charlize Theron to James Bond in her new flick "Atomic Blonde." The movie opens in theaters this weekend and Gino went all the way to Berlin, Germany to sit down with the starts for a preview.
Critics are comparing Charlize Theron to James Bond in new flick “Atomic Blonde”
-
First look: Gino has the scoop on the new “Wonder Woman” movie
-
Gino talk with “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets” director Luc Besson
-
The new action flick “Baby Driver” is opening in theaters, Gino talks with the cast
-
Gino tells us all about “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword”
-
Clifton James, sheriff in 2 James Bond films, dies at 96
-
-
Judge Gino: Gino has a bit of a guilty conscience, but does he need to?
-
“The target is an armored truck:” Gino has first look at the new movie “Baby Driver”
-
Gino gets the scoop on the new movie” Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets”
-
Fire damages building on Milwaukee’s east side; cause under investigation
-
Gino sits down with the star of Spider-Man
-
-
They’re tiny, blue and back on the big screen! Gino tells us about the new Smurfs movie
-
Roger Moore, star of 7 James Bond films, dies at 89
-
The story everyone’s sharing about Roger Moore