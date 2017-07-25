× Driver suffers medical condition, crashes down embankment in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Highway 33 and Alpine Drive in the Town of Addison Saturday morning, July 22nd for a report of an SUV that crashed down a steep embankment.

It happened around 7:10 a.m.

Officials say the driver, a 50-year-old Town of Trenton man, was westbound on Highway 33 when he began to experience some type of medical condition. His GMC Sierra with a 6’x10’ utility trailer in tow crossed the center line and struck the guardrail.

The truck then bounced off the guardrail two more times until it struck a guardrail end plate at a farm access point.

The truck proceeded down a steep embankment and overturned.

The driver experienced some neck and shoulder pain as a result of the crash, but may have also been in a state of shock, according to the sheriff’s office. He was transported to a local medical facility for treatment.

When the vehicle came to rest, three dogs ran from the overturned truck and were taken into “protective custody” until turned over to a family friend.