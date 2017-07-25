“He was scared:” Ladonesky Fowlkes charged in hit-and-run that injured 2 Milwaukee officers

MILWAUKEE — 18-year-old Ladonesky Fowlkes of Milwaukee is charged in connection with a hit-and-run incident in which two Milwaukee police officers were injured. The incident happened just before 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 20th near the Barack Obama School of Career and Technical Education.

Fowlkes faces the following criminal charges:

Hit-and-run, great bodily harm

Hit-and-run, injury

Hit-and-run, attended vehicle

According to the criminal complaint, the two officers were speaking with a resident about crime in the neighborhood “when they observed a purple Monte Carlo driving at a high rate of speed in the parking lane. One of the officers yelled ‘watch out’ as the Monte Carlo struck their van, causing damage, from behind and then mounted the curbing striking both officers.

One officer was “struck in the leg and knocked into the air.” The complaint indicates one officer was “struck in the leg and knocked into the air.” He landed on the hood and windshield of the car before rolling off of it. The Monte Carlo “then backed up between a tree” and fled the scene without stopping. The car had a damaged windshield and dents due to this collision, the complaint says.

A person who spotted the Monte Carlo leaving the scene was able to take a photo of the vehicle and its license plate. Officers used that license plate number to locate the car at the defendant’s mother’s residence. Officers found the car “no longer had any license plates on it and the car had garbage bags covering the dents and blood that was on the vehicle from the collision.”

Fowlkes “did not want to stay on the scene because he was afraid of being hurt.” The complaint says officers spoke with Fowlkes’ father who said his son “thought he hit the police and did not want to stay on the scene because he was afraid of being hurt.” Fowlkes’ father agreed to contact his son “and assist in him turning himself in.”

When Fowlkes spoke to police, he “stated that he was trying to avoid an accident when he hit the officers.” He stated “he did not stop because he was scared.”

One officer suffered a fractured leg and 18 stitches to close a wound on his face. The second officer suffered injuries to his right elbow and shoulder.

