Man suffers critical injuries after falling on machete in Fredonia

OZAUKEE COUNTY — A man suffered critical injuries after officials say he fell onto a machete in the Waubedonia Park located in the Village of Fredonia.

The incident happened around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 25th.

According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office, the man was treated on scene for critical injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time as the incident is still under investigation.

Fredonia Ambulance and Port Washington Paramedic responded to the scene.

