Milwaukee Brewing Company ready to break ground on new facility

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewing Company is breaking ground on a new location on Tuesday afternoon, July 25th. It is Milwaukee Brewing’s third location in the city.

The new building will be located on N. 9th St. between Juneau and Highland — at the former Pabst Distribution Center.

The groundbreaking ceremony is set to take place at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett is expected to be in attendance.

