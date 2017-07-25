Milwaukee’s police chief is frustrated, says he’s been accused of “unethical behavior”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Police Chief Ed Flynn is frustrated. He feels he is the fall guy for some recent controversies -- and he is not biting his tongue. The chief sat down for a one-on-one interview with FOX6 Anchor Ted Perry Tuesday, July 25th.

"I didn't wake up one morning and say 'I'll make everybody hate and fear me and change the immigration policy in secret.' I was directed to do this so we'd be in compliance with federal law," Chief Flynn said.

Earlier in July, there was an uproar over the wording of a Milwaukee Police Department policy -- over whether and how officers would inquire about a person's immigration status. It led to accusations by civil rights groups that Milwaukee police were overstepping their bounds.

"That was an awful lot of theater for pretty minor violations," Flynn said.

The wording has since been changed to satisfy protesters and preserve federal grants. But the process has left Chief Flynn miffed at the group of people who ultimately control his fate -- the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission. He contends the commission's executive director OK'd the changes that caused the controversy.

"They basically accused me of unethical behavior." "I am more disappointed than I can say because I can't understand why the commission would say and think those things. They basically accused me of unethical behavior," Flynn said. "And to be frank about it, I'm very disappointed that other actors in the political arena who knew better haven't lifted a finger to clear the record."

"So who's not coming to your defense as you think they should?" asked Perry.

"Well, at the very least, the director of the FPC, who was part of the discussion and signed off," Flynn replied.

FOX6 News reached out to Marynell Regan, the executive director of the FPC. She said she did not sign off on the latest version that created the controversy.

Police Pursuit Policy

Chief Flynn is standing by his department's policy on giving chase to suspects under certain circumstances only.

"I understand that a lot of people think the pursuit policy is the source of all the ills in the City of Milwaukee right now." "I understand that a lot of people think the pursuit policy is the source of all the ills in the City of Milwaukee right now," Flynn said. "It's a tough time to be a street cop."

It is a policy that was put in place after four innocent people were killed in chases in 2010.

"Three people in the last seven years have been killed in those pursuits. That's a lot safer -- and we set a record last year for the number of pursuits we had," Flynn said.

"Don't throw a bunch of random data points to me and expect me to craft a policy that works for professional standard." The chief understands the public is frustrated with a policy that lets many suspects drive away without fear of being pursued but wants more time to convince the Fire and Police Commission that more chases won't lead to a decrease in crime.

"I'm their expert. If the current policy doesn't pass their concerns, let us work together to craft an rational policy. Don't throw a bunch of random data points to me and expect me to craft a policy that works for professional standard," Flynn said. "I have an obligation to give them good advice -- and I have not been afforded that opportunity."