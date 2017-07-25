Police: Suspect, vehicle sought in suspected abduction, shots fired incident in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are asking the public for their help in locating a suspect and vehicle in a suspected abduction/reckless use of a weapon incident.

The incident happened around 3:55 a.m. on July 23rd near Water Street and Wisconsin Avenue.

Police say an unknown male confronted an unknown female and forced her into his silver SUV. The male then fired a gunshot into the air and fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a black male, 5’6”-5’7” tall, with a muscular build, short hair, and wearing a dark shirt and lighter colored plaid shorts.

According to Milwaukee police, at this time, there have been no reports of any missing/abducted persons that match this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.