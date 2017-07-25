Take a close look: Greenfield police seek ‘person of interest’ in attempted robbery, carjacking

GREENFIELD — Greenfield police are calling on your help in its investigation into the attempted robbery and carjacking of a woman near 27th and Grange.

The incident happened around 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 21st in the parking lot of Pacific Produce. Police say a 31-year-old woman was brutally attacked. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the victim sitting in her car with significant facial trauma and bleeding heavily.

The victim told officers that when she began exiting her car, the car door was pulled open by a black male suspect. This suspect did not say anything to the victim and immediately began striking her in the face with his right fist while wearing brass knuckles. The suspect also attempted to pull the victim from her car by her leg.

As the victim was being struck, she was able to retrieve pepper spray that she carried and sprayed the suspect in the face causing him to flee in his vehicle — a dark colored sedan. While the victim was being brutalized, a female suspect was attempting to open the passenger door and was yelling to the male that he should “grab the purse.”

The victim was transported to Froedtert Hospital by ambulance and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

While investigating this case, detectives learned of a retail theft that occurred in the Village of Greendale just before the incident. The description of the female closely matched the female suspect in this case and fled in a similar vehicle. For that reason, officials are attempting to identify the female in the store security pictures (below) as a person of interest.

PHOTO GALLERY

The suspects are described as:

Male, black, medium complexion, late teens to early 20s, 5’5″ with a slim build and a small afro. He was wearing a black or dark brown zip-up hoodie pulled over his face. Female, black, late teens to early 20s, 5’7″ with longer hair past the shoulders. The lower portion of her hair or tips may have been lighter in color or possibly dyed. She was wearing a pink top and shorts.

If you have information that could assist in this case, you’re urged to call the Greenfield Police Department. You can also report information on this crime anonymously by calling WeTip at 1-800-78-CRIME.