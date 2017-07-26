× Foxconn in Wisconsin: Initial investment of $10 billion, will create 3,000 jobs with potential for 13,000

WASHINGTON — Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn will build a multi-billion dollar manufacturing plant in Wisconsin with 3,000 workers to start, with the workforce potentially growing to 13,000 over time, a senior White House official said on Wednesday, July 26th.

The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said Foxconn will make liquid crystal display (LCD) panels, which are used in consumer products including computer screens and TVs.

President Donald Trump and Foxconn officials will make the announcement at the White House on Wednesday afternoon, culminating a months-long process to lure the company to Wisconsin. Gov. Scott Walker, House Speaker Paul Ryan, and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus will be in attendance.

The White House official would not say where in Wisconsin the Foxconn plant would be built, deferring to Walker to make that announcement. Numerous sources have said Foxconn was targeting land in Racine County, which is in Ryan’s congressional district.

Foxconn is likely to get an enormous incentives package from the state of Wisconsin to build the company’s first U.S. plant, and the incentives will likely top $1 billion if Foxconn follows through on its pledge to hire thousands of workers. The company could also qualify for existing federal incentives, though new federal incentives programs will not be created, the senior White House official said.

Some Wisconsin Democrats ripped the incentives package, which was negotiated privately between Walker’s administration and Foxconn and has not been made public.

“The Republican-controlled Legislature and Gov. Walker have consistently asked you to tighten your belt or have rejected other opportunities to create family-sustaining jobs, but when a multinational corporation wants a multi-billion dollar handout, Gov. Walker more than bends over backwards,” said state Rep. Jimmy Anderson, D-Fitchburg.

Senate Democratic Leader Jennifer Shilling of La Crosse said she was “cautious” about the incentives package.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, has said he’s hopeful that legislation authorizing the incentives would get bipartisan support.

The senior White House official said there was “tremendous interest” among several states for the Foxconn facility, and said President Trump had not steered the company toward Wisconsin, a swing state that he narrowly won in November.

Foxconn chose Wisconsin because of its workforce, location and state leaders, the official said.

The official said that Foxconn executives intend for the Wisconsin plant to be the first in a series of facilities across multiple states.

Several other Wisconsin politicians are in Washington for the announcement, including state Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, Senate President Roger Roth, and Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele.