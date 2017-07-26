Police: 2 men shot, injured near 28th and Burleigh in Milwaukee; no arrests made

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that happened late Tuesday night, July 25th on the city’s north side.
Officers were called to the area of 28th and Burleigh around 11:30 p.m.
Investigators believe the suspect or suspects were shooting at the victims from a dark spot at the top of a hill.
The two male victims, ages 21 and 25, sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Police are still searching for the suspects.
Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.
43.075228 -87.948538