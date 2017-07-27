Foxconn is coming to Wisconsin — but where exactly will it be located?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- We're expected to learn much more about the Foxconn project coming to Wisconsin Thursday evening, July 27th. State lawmakers and the Foxconn founder are set to speak at the Milwaukee Art Museum at 5 p.m.

As part of the event, we're hoping to learn more about where exactly the project could end up.

Landowners on the Sturtevant-Mount Pleasant line tell FOX6, they have been approached about possibly selling farmland. We only know the location will either be in Racine or Kenosha County.

Foxconn is one of the world's largest contract manufacturers of electronics. If you own an iPhone, it was built in a Foxconn factory in China. The plans for the first American plant will be to build display panels for televisions and other electronics.

At first, the plant will employ 3,000 workers. The investment so large, even the governor stumbled while explaining it inside the White House on Wednesday, July 26th.

"Foxconn and our state tomorrow will enter into a memorandum of understanding by which Foxconn will invest $10 million -- $10 billion dollars. Oh billion excuse me. I'm glad Paul Ryan is keeping track of millions and billions," said Governor Scott Walker.

The deal requires Wisconsin lawmakers to approve $3 billion in incentives for Foxconn, which has caused some raised eyebrows from critics. But Walker says Foxconn will have to fulfill its promises to get it.