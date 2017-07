MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night, July 26th on the city’s northwest side.

It happened around 9 p.m. in the area of Sherman and Center — that’s near Washington High School.

Police say the two victims are both male — but are unsure on the ages.¬†They are expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.

