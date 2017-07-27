This isn’t your average cheeseburger! See how to make The Macho Nacho Burger

Posted 9:10 am, July 27, 2017, by

MILWAUKEE — This isn’t your average cheeseburger. Angela Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her recipe for the macho nacho burger.

The Macho Nacho Burger

Ingredients

  • 8 Ground Beef patties (4 ounces each)
  • 1 cup iceberg lettuce, shredded
  • 1 cup red onion, sliced
  • 8 tablespoons sliced black olives
  • 8 tablespoons sliced pickled jalapenos
  • 4 burger buns
  • 8 slices Wisconsin cheddar cheese
  • 8 slices Wisconsin Swiss cheese
  • 24-28 tortilla chips
  • 1 large tomato, sliced

Instructions

  • 1. Heat grill or indoor grill pan over medium, medium-low heat.   Place burger patties on grill and cook until internal temperature reaches 160°F, about 5 minutes on each side, turning once.
  • 2. Place lettuce, red onion, olives and 1 tablespoon jalapeños on bottom burger bun.  Layer 1 burger patty, 1 slice cheddar, 1 slice Swiss and half of tortilla chips on top. Repeat with second burger patty, remaining cheese slices and tortillas chips. Add sliced tomato, remaining jalapeños and top bun. Serve immediately.
  • Recipe courtesy of Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board