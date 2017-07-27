This isn’t your average cheeseburger! See how to make The Macho Nacho Burger
MILWAUKEE — This isn’t your average cheeseburger. Angela Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her recipe for the macho nacho burger.
The Macho Nacho Burger
Ingredients
- 8 Ground Beef patties (4 ounces each)
- 1 cup iceberg lettuce, shredded
- 1 cup red onion, sliced
- 8 tablespoons sliced black olives
- 8 tablespoons sliced pickled jalapenos
- 4 burger buns
- 8 slices Wisconsin cheddar cheese
- 8 slices Wisconsin Swiss cheese
- 24-28 tortilla chips
- 1 large tomato, sliced
Instructions
- 1. Heat grill or indoor grill pan over medium, medium-low heat. Place burger patties on grill and cook until internal temperature reaches 160°F, about 5 minutes on each side, turning once.
- 2. Place lettuce, red onion, olives and 1 tablespoon jalapeños on bottom burger bun. Layer 1 burger patty, 1 slice cheddar, 1 slice Swiss and half of tortilla chips on top. Repeat with second burger patty, remaining cheese slices and tortillas chips. Add sliced tomato, remaining jalapeños and top bun. Serve immediately.
- Recipe courtesy of Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board