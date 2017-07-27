× This isn’t your average cheeseburger! See how to make The Macho Nacho Burger

MILWAUKEE — This isn’t your average cheeseburger. Angela Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her recipe for the macho nacho burger.

The Macho Nacho Burger

Ingredients

8 Ground Beef patties (4 ounces each)

1 cup iceberg lettuce, shredded

1 cup red onion, sliced

8 tablespoons sliced black olives

8 tablespoons sliced pickled jalapenos

4 burger buns

8 slices Wisconsin cheddar cheese

8 slices Wisconsin Swiss cheese

24-28 tortilla chips

1 large tomato, sliced

Instructions