KENOSHA -- Firefighters on Friday morning, July 28th were called out to the scene of a fire at the Kenosha Education Association building.

The Kenosha fire chief tells FOX6 News the fire started outside the building, spread up the wall, and into the attic. The roof of the building is completely gone.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

