Milwaukee police host annual National Night Out 2017
MILWAUKEE — National Night Out in Milwaukee has made its way back thanks to the Milwaukee Police Department and community organizations. Everyone is invited to the many events across the city.
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.
Events will be held on the following dates and locations:
- District 6: Monday, July 31 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Wedgewood Park (7400 W. Wedgewood Drive)
- District 3: Tuesday, August 1 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at Washington Park Bandshell (4599 W. Lloyd Street)
- District 2: Tuesday, August 1 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Kosciuszko Park (2201 S. 7th Street)
- District 4: Wednesday, August 2 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at St. Peter-Immanuel Lutheran School (7801 W. Acacia Street)
- District 7: Thursday, August 3 from 5:00-8:30 p.m. at Kops Park (3321 N. 86th Street)
- District 5: Thursday, August 31 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Gordon Park (2828 N. Humboldt Boulevard)