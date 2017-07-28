Reince Priebus ousted from White House; Pres. Trump appoints John Kelly as chief of staff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A shakeup at the White House. President Donald Trump announced late Friday, July 28th he was appointing Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly to be his chief of staff, ending the six-month tenure of Kenosha native, Reince Priebus. Priebus says there are no hard feelings against the President Trump's administration.

"I think you may know I've been, obviously, talking to the President for a few days about this. And formally, I ultimately resigned yesterday. And, you know, the President was great," said Priebus.

President Trump saying in a tweet Friday:

"Reince is a good man. John Kelly will do a fantastic job. General Kelly has been a star, done an incredible job thus far, respected by everybody. He's a great great American. Reince Priebus a good man. Thank you very much."

I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

...and a Great Leader. John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

The move follows months of on-again, off-again speculation that Priebus would be ousted. He says there are no hard feelings.

"I'm always going to be a Trump fan. I'm on team Trump, and I look forward to helping him achieve his goals and his agenda for the American people," said Priebus.

House Speaker Paul Ryan released the following statement:

I could not be more proud to call @Reince a dear friend. My statement: https://t.co/prDvO39t41 pic.twitter.com/b0U7IcHBVh — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) July 28, 2017

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, expressed disappointment -- calling it a "dumb move."

Disappointed that my friend @Reince45 isn't going to be serving any longer as WH COS. Dumb move by WH insiders struggling for influence. pic.twitter.com/VYnO5IYnCB — Robin Vos (@repvos) July 28, 2017

"By the usual conventions of American government and Wisconsin politics, there wasn't a good reason for him to be pushed out," said University of Milwaukee Professor Mordecai Lee.

UWM Professor Mordecai Lee, says this is par for the course with this administration, and there may be more to come.

"If you accept the new norm of what it means to be president under President Trump, then I guess this isn't all that surprising," said Lee.

As for what's next for Priebus -- that's to be determined. In a CNN interview, Priebus said he's looking forward to some time off with his wife and kids.