CUDAHY — The Cudahy Fire Department on Thursday night, July 27th responded to the scene of an apartment fire. The call came in around 7:30 p.m.

The fire broke out on the 11th floor of the Lake Tower Apartments, located on S. Lake Drive.

Officials say the fire broke out in the kitchen. The cause is unknown.

The apartment was unoccupied by residents when the fire broke out — but two cats died.

The Red Cross is helping displaced residents.

The investigation is ongoing.