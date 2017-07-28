× Zakzesky, Katzfey sentenced for brutal beating that was posted to Snapchat

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Sarah Zakzesky on Friday, July 28th to ten years in prison and Branden Katzfey to 13 years in prison in connection with the fatal beating of Delvin Mendoza-Chaparro in December 2016.

Zakzesky’s father, Mike Zakzesky, said in court he remembers that day in December when he got a call that she was accused of killing her friend.

“When I got the call from my ex-wife that Sarah had been arrested of reckless homicide, my jaw dropped, the phone dropped,” Mike Zakzesky said.

Mike Zakzesky remembers the beginning as he watched the end of the court proceedings as his daughter was sentenced Friday.

“I’m like no, I literally could not fall asleep,” Mike Zakzesky said. “I just sat in my chair in a daze. No, not my Sarah.”

Sarah Zakzesky and Branden Katzfey say they followed Katzfey’s brother Devin’s lead in accusing 20-year-old Delvin Mendoza-Chaparro of stealing drug paraphernalia and beating him. Devin recorded it and posted it on Mendoza’s Snapchat account.

Then Zakzesky drove to a snow bank where they dumped the victim to die.

“As for Sarah, she knew he was coming over there with material, as in drugs,” Delvin’s cousin, Vidal Areizaga Chaparro said. “She knew what she was going to do. She messaged him asking him what he had and told him to come over.”

Sarah Zakzesky told the court, “I could have said no. I should have said no . I was angry but I would never be angry enough to wish an individual human being to see. No individual person has the right to take somebody else’s life.” Now Sarah Zakzesky is sentenced to 10 years behind bars. That will be 10 years she will not be able to raise her two-year-old son.

Mendoza’s family will spend a lifetime of pain and loss after a death of their loved one on Snapchat, images they will never be able to erase.

Mike Zakzesky wants his daughter to learn and grow in prison, with one message.

“You kind of made your bed you got to lie in it. When you make poor decisions this is what can happen to you,” Mike Zakzesky said.

The person considered to be the primary instigator in the death, Devon Katzfey, is expected to be sentenced next month.