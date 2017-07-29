× Green Bay police: 37-year-old man arrested for sexually assaulting 11-month-old child

GREEN BAY — Green Bay police say an 11-month-old child was sexually assaulted by a 37-year-old man and was brought to St. Vincent Hospital on Friday, July 28th.

According to WLUK, hospital staff reported the incident at 3:05 p.m.

Officials say the suspect is from Arkansas in Wisconsin on business.

The child has been placed in protective custody.

WLUK reports the man is expected to be in court on Monday, July 31st.