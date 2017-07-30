× 2 found shot to death inside home in Oostburg, person of interest in custody

OOSTBURG — Officials with the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after two people were found shot to death inside a home in Oostburg Sunday, July 30th.

According to a news release, two males were found dead as a result of gunshot wounds inside a home near 10th and Wisconsin Avenue in Oostburg. This, after a 911 call came in around 3:30 a.m. from the home.

A person of interest is in custody.

The investigation is ongoing. Sheriff’s officials said there is no danger to the public.