7 businesses destroyed in massive fire in Brookfield: “The good news is nobody was hurt”

BROOKFIELD — Investigators are working to determine the cause of a massive fire Sunday, July 30th that destroyed an office building in Brookfield. More than 80 firefighters battled the two-alarm blaze near 128th and North Avenue, inside the building officials say did not have a sprinkler system. Seven businesses have been impacted by this fire.

Early on Sunday, Erik Oberhofer followed the smoke and flames and spoke with a fellow witness at the scene.

“I asked him ‘was there anyone in here?’ He was like ‘no, this is office buildings.’ I was like ‘oh,’ and my heart went back to where it was supposed to be — in my chest,” Oberhofer said.

Officials say there was no sprinkler system in the building, and several businesses were destroyed, including law offices and a counseling center.

“Of course it’s shocking, certainly to get the news that something like this happens. Trying to be positive about it. The good news is nobody was hurt,” Jeff Coon with Stream Creative said.

Coon said he’s luckier than most. The creative work he does at his marketing business was saved to The Cloud and the internet, so they’ll be back up and running soon.

“So we all met this morning for breakfast, kind of worked through who needed some updated equipment to get us up and rolling, so made those adjustments,” Coon said.

A long-time dental office was devastated by the fire.

“Probably since the 60s. For a long time at this office,” Lothar Hoffmann, dental client said.

“We feel bad for our neighbors whose businesses are more predicated on having a space. For us, it’s more about ideas and what we have here, but for those that absolutely need a space, I feel bad that the transition is going to be more cumbersome for them, so our hearts and our prayers certainly go out to our business neighbors,” Coon said.

Insurance investigators were on scene Monday, along with local, state and federal investigators.

The investigation is ongoing into the cause of the fire.