× MCTS to unveil new route to State Fair by giving away free cream puffs

MILWAUKEE — MCTS on Tuesday, August 1st will unveil the brand-new Cream Puff Line to State Fair with free cream puffs.

According to a press release, the Cream Puff Line runs only during State Fair. The route picks up riders along Water Street, National Avenue and Greenfield Avenue and drops off at the gates of State Fair Park (map). The Cream Puff Line only costs $2.25 cash or just $1.75 with the M•CARD.

The Cream Puff Line is one of numerous ways people can ride MCTS to the Wisconsin State Fair. From Freeway Flyers to the Watertown Plank Shuttle to local routes, MCTS gets you straight to the gate.