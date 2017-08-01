2 dead, 2 injured, including child, following separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that occurred late Monday night, July 31st. Two people died and two others, including a child, were injured as a result of the shootings.

Milwaukee police say a 20-year-old and a 22-year-old were shot near 74th and Florist shortly after 11:00 p.m. One of the victims died.

The Medical Examiner’s Office confirms they were called to the scene — but could not release any additional details.

The scene at 74th and Florist is tied to another scene at 80th and Bender, but police could not give more details.

Milwaukee police are also investigating a shooting near 47th and Center. It happened around 10:20 p.m.

Police say a child was shot at this location. The injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Additionally, the Medical Examiner’s Office confirms they were called to a fatal shooting Monday night near 48th and Congress.

