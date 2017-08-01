× Bicyclist in serious condition after being struck by hit-and-run driver near 63rd and Capitol

MILWAUKEE — A bicyclist was taken to the hospital late Monday night, July 31st after being struck by a hit-and-run driver on Milwaukee’ s northwest side.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. near 63rd and Capitol.

Police say a man in his 50s is in “pretty serious” condition after being struck by a vehicle.

No additional details have been released — including a description of the striking vehicle.

