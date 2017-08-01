“Chip Party” in River Falls, as Wisconsin company becomes 1st to microchip employees

BOCA RATON, UNITED STATES: (FILES) This 10 May 2002 file photo shows the VeriChip, a product of Applied Digital Solutions, Inc. VeriChip, the world's first implantable radio frequency ID microchip for human use, has been cleared for medical use in the United States by the FDA, (Food and Drug Administration) the company said 13 October, 2004. The system consists of an implantable microtransponder, an inserter, a proprietary hand-held scanner, and secure database containing patient-approved health-care information. About the size of a grain of rice, VeriChip is inserted under the skin in a brief outpatient procedure. Once in, it cannot be seen by the human eye. To read what is in the Veri Chip, a unique 16-digit verification number must be scanned by a company instrument. The captured number in turn links to a database via encrypted Internet access. The health-care information or history stored on the chip can then be read by a doctor, nurse, paramedic or police officer. AFP PHOTO/FILES/RHONA WISE
RIVER FALLS — Employees of a Wisconsin technology company who received a microchip implant in their hand say the experience was only a brief sting.
Three Square Market , also known as 32M, says 41 of its 85 employees agreed to be voluntarily microchipped during a “Chip Party” at company headquarters in River Falls on Tuesday, August 1st.
Melissa Timmins, vice president of sales at 32M, says she was initially apprehensive but decided to try out the chip that will allow employees to open doors, log onto computers or buy breakroom snacks by simply waving their hand. Timmins hopes to eventually use it to get into her car or go shopping.
Company leaders say this is the first U.S. appearance of technology already available in Europe. Three Square Market paid for the $300 microchips.