Cream puff giveaway: 600 lucky FOX6 viewers got an early taste of Wisconsin State Fair

MILWAUKEE — There was a major traffic jam at State Fair Park on Tuesday morning, August 1st. This, as 600 lucky FOX6 viewers got an early taste of the Wisconsin State Fair.

It was all part of FOX6’s annual cream puff giveaway — where contest winners turn their tickets into a six-pack of the iconic treat.

FOX6’s Carl Deffenbaugh helped out with the distribution and also check in with the fair’s CEO as her team is in the final push towards opening day.

“Right now, at this time, it’s the good of the cause because we are all working towards the same mission. And that is opening our gates for the greatest 11 days. And to make a million-plus people, hopefully, happy and give them everything that they look forward to all year long,” said Kathleen O’Leary, Wisconsin State Fair CEO.