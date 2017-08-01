× Gov. Scott Walker to meet with Republicans on Foxconn

Gov. Scott Walker is meeting behind closed doors in the state Capitol with Republican lawmakers to discuss the $3 billion tax incentive package he’s offering electronics giant Foxconn.

Walker’s office confirmed his attendance at the Tuesday meetings as the focus turns to what the Republican-controlled Legislature will do with the proposed deal. Walker signed an agreement with Foxconn last week for the Taiwan company to build a $10 billion plant and employ up to 13,000 people over six years in southeast Wisconsin.

The Legislature must sign off on the $3 billion in tax breaks Walker offered. The deal also includes exemptions to a variety of state environmental laws, which is drawing criticism from Democrats and others.

A public hearing on the bill is expected as soon as later this week.