Man accused of having sex with Arkansas couple's pet donkeys

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas – An Arkansas man is accused of sexually abusing a couple’s pet donkeys on several occasions after he was caught having sex with the animals on a game camera set up to catch trespassers, according to Siloam Springs district court documents.

Everett Lee Compton Jr., 49, was arrested Monday in connection with five felony counts of cruelty to animals, according to KFSM. Compton also faces four misdemeanor counts of bestiality and criminal trespassing.

The donkeys’ owners told police they’d been having trouble with people harassing their pets on Cheri Whitlock Drive for three years, according to the documents. Warnings for trespassers hadn’t stopped them, so the owners set up a game camera to catch intruders.

The camera captured several images on May 27, June 4 and July 5 of Compton putting a bag over a donkey’s head, getting behind the animal and placing his pelvis against its rear, according to the documents.

Siloam Springs police apprehended Compton on July 16th after he was caught having sex with another donkey on the same property, according to the documents. After officers spotted him in the bushes, he at first claimed he was only taking a walk, but, after he was told there was video, said that marijuana “makes him do sick things,” according to the Arkansas Democrat Gazette.

Compton was being held Tuesday at the Benton County Jail on a $5,000 bond. He has a hearing set for September 11th in Benton County Circuit Court.