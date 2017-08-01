× One lucky player: $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Kenosha County

KENOSHA COUNTY — One lucky Wisconsin Mega Millions player is holding a $1 million ticket from the Friday, July 28th Mega Millions drawing.

The winner matched five out of five numbers, but not the Mega Ball. Friday’s winning Mega Millions numbers were 4, 6, 31, 49, and 52 with a Mega Ball of 11. The Megaplier number was 3.

The winning ticket was purchased at BP Gas Station on 120th Avenue in Pleasant Prairie.

According to a press release, winners at all prize levels have 180 days to claim their prize by mail or in person at the Lottery’s Madison or Milwaukee offices. The $1 million ticket must be claimed at the Lottery’s headquarters in Madison.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be held on Tuesday, August 1. That jackpot is estimated at $303.0 million ($186.9 million cash).

Tickets must be purchased by 9 p.m. to be included in the Tuesday, August 1 drawing:

• Each ticket costs $1 per play

• Choose five different numbers 1 to 75 and one Mega Ball number 1 to 15

• Sign your ticket and check it as soon as possible to avoid missing out on any prize you may have wo