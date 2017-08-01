State Fair style: Comfortable, fashionable outfits that are sure to be a hit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- We're now just days away from the start of State Fair. And fashion expert, Jordan Dechambre, joins Real Milwaukee with some outfits that are sure to be hits -- whether you're hoping to take a ride on a giant slide, or buy some yarn in the animal barn.

1. A dress style you won`t sweat in: I`m showing a linen tunic dress ($129-but it`s half-off right now!), as well as a lightweight tank dress ($109).

2. A slide-safe outfit: A fun stretchy jumpsuit! ($139)

3. A stretchy or flowy outfit to eat in: A fab drawstring-waist linen skirt ($189-but it`s half off right now~) and fun 'perfect' tee ($89)

4. Comfortable, but cute shoes for walking: A cool flat espadrille ($94)

5. A bag to carry everything you need and buy: A woven tote that`s reversible ($90)

6. A bag to carry just the necessities: A cute cross body ($70)