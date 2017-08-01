× Stolen unmarked MPD squad located in Mississippi County, Missouri

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say an unmarked squad car, stolen on Monday, July 31st was recovered in Mississippi County, Missouri.

Police said a 52-year-old man was taken into custody following a pursuit.

An investigation is ongoing — and charges will be presented to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.

The vehicle was taken between 8:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. from the area of 7th and Galena.

According to officials, other than a squad radio, there was no police equipment of significance in the vehicle.