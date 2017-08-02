Exclusive: Paul Ryan says he “gets the frustration”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUKWONAGO -- House Speaker Paul Ryan says he hears from a lot of frustrated republican voters these days -- and he's frustrated with congress too.

House Speaker Paul Ryan usually gets friendly questions at business tours like the one he did at Banker Wire in Mukwonago, which makes mesh products. But Wednesday August 2nd, the man who runs the welding division here challenged him.

"For eight horrible years, I heard, we don't have control of the house, we don't have control of the Senate, we don't have the presidency. Keith Ketzler said. "Well I tell you what. You're in there now, and all I see is infighting. It's very dysfunctional."

In his answer, Ryan pointed out bills the house has passed. Afterward, FOX6's Theo Keith asked him about it.

Theo: Do you get that a lot? Ryan: I do Theo: For eight years, republicans said, "We just need power." Ryan: Yeah, I know. A lot of my town halls, a lot of my listening sessions, a lot of my interaction with constituents, I get the frustration.

The speaker says he's frustrated too, after the Senate failed to pass the Republican Health Care bill.

Ryan: I'll be blunt and say the House is a little frustrated, because the House passed its Obamacare Replacement legislation last May. We kept our promise and passed our bill last May. We're hopeful that the Senate keeps going at this. The Senate can bring this back up and re-vote if they want to.

Ryan is moving on to an issue he's been focused on for years -- changing the tax code.

Madison Democrat Mark Pocan said he didn't see that happening soon, either.

Theo: Congressmen Pocan said today he didn't see tax reform getting done. what's your response to him? Ryan: Well, he's wrong about that. I think tax reform is probably the biggest achievement we'll get this year. And it's one of the things we're all invested in.

Ryan will have to do it without his friend Reince Priebus at the White House. Priebus resigned as Chief of Staff last week under pressure. President Trump replaced him with General John Kelly.