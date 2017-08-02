× Kohl’s volunteers fill backpacks, help MPS get students ready for the school year

MENOMONEE FALLS — Nearly 200 Kohl’s associate volunteers on Wednesday, August 2nd helped get Milwaukee Public Schools students ready for the school year ahead by organizing and packing 10,000 backpacks to be distributed to students in time for the first day of school.

The Kohl’s associates filled backpacks with crayons, glue sticks, folders and more, which will then be distributed to students district wide across the Milwaukee Public School system.

Students in grades K4, 1st and 2nd grade will receive the backpacks as they return to school for the new year.