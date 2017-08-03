× Foxconn site selection ‘imminent,’ Walker administration official says

MADISON — Foxconn’s site selection process is “imminent” and the company will choose a location in southeastern Wisconsin site for its proposed $10 billion plant in the next couple weeks, the secretary of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation said today.

“Foxconn is ready to go,” WEDC Secretary Mark Hogan said, though construction hinges on legislative approval of a $3 billion incentives package for Foxconn, and Senate Republicans said this week they want to pass a state budget first.

Foxconn is considering building a facility in the Village of Mount Pleasant in Racine County or the Town of Paris in Kenosha County.

Hogan’s comments came during his testimony at a public hearing on the bill in the Assembly’s Jobs and the Economy hearing. Officials from Gov. Scott Walker’s administration testified and then answered lawmakers’ questions for more than one hour.

Foxconn will pay a starting salary of $20 an hour at its southeastern Wisconsin plant, or $41,600 per year. Some 9,000 of the proposed 13,000 workers will earn this wage, a Walker administration official said. The average salary at the facility will be more than $53,000 a year, Walker has said.