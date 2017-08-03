“It’s like losing your children:” Owner looks for her 2 missing dogs after home was burglarized

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- When Mary Bennett came home Wednesday night, August 2nd, she knew something was wrong. Now on Thursday August 4th, she is begging Milwaukee to be on the look out for her two best friends.

"I haven't slept, I haven't slept," Bennett says after losing her two dogs.

It has been a restless 24 hours for Bennett.

"This morning, I felt like we should do something and we looked again," Bennett said.

She has been searching for her two dogs that disappeared sometime Wednesday night. She got home around 11:00 p.m. and knew something was wrong.

"I pulled up, I looked at the front door and it was open, the screen door," Bennett said.

Her home broken into, a screen was cut, her window opened and some of her possessions -- gone.

"Things were scattered everywhere," Bennett said. "You feel violated that people were touching your things."

Bennett noticed immediately that her two dogs, "Bert" and "Bear" were also missing.

"Horrible, it's like losing your children," Bennett said.

"It was hard to have to come back and say I couldn't find the dogs," Mary Bennett's son, Matthew Bennett said.

Matthew has been helping look for the 9-year-old pug mix dogs. The family isn't sure whether the dogs were stolen or took off during the break-in.

"It's just very difficult having to come home and tell my mom I can't find them," Matthew said.

Bennett has been in contact with police and the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission. She's holding out hope and staying positive she will see her two little friends very soon.

"Everyone's been so helpful, I hope something will come of it," Mary said.

Milwaukee police tell FOX6 they continue to investigate. No arrests have been made and they are on the look out for the dogs.