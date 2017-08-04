× Mount Pleasant police: 2 suspects arrested in connection with the death of missing Kenosha girl Olivia Mackay

MOUNT PLEASANT — Detectives from the Mount Pleasant Police Department and the Kenosha Police Department arrested two suspects in connection with the death of Olivia Mackay, late Thursday, August 3rd.

The suspects are identified as 19-year-old Daniel Tate and 17-year-old Jamari Cook. Both men are residents of the City of Kenosha.

The Kenosha Police Department is now the lead agency conducting the investigation. Pending further investigation, information will be referred to the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office for criminal charges.

The investigation is still active and anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers that wish to remain anonymous may also call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.