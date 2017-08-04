Ready, set, bounce! Monster bounce house inflated in Milwaukee’s Lake Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Grab your kids because the biggest bounce house in the world is now in Milwaukee!

The Big Bounce America has inflated a monster bounce house in Milwaukee's Lake Park for this weekend, August 4th through the 6th.

“Create an experience of a lifetime for your FRIENDS & FAMILY by bringing them along to THE BIGGEST BOUNCE HOUSE IN THE WORLD!!! This magical, candy-colored inflatable castle is 10,000 square feet of fun, games and laughter that can be enjoyed by everyone,” the website reads.

The event includes giant inflatable characters, ball pits, slides obstacles and basketball hoops to jump on, slide down and slam-dunk into. The bounce house even has a “chill out zone,” which features over-sized sofas, boats, palm trees and beds.

The bounce house isn’t all, the event will have side attractions to participate in — including ‘Field Day Games zones,” face painting, a silent disco, live band performances and tons of fun.

There are limited tickets available so get yours fast by CLICKING HERE.