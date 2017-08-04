× Woodruff wins major league debut as Brewers beat Rays 2-0

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida — Brandon Woodruff allowed seven hits in 6 1/3 innings of his major league debut and Orlando Arcia homered and scored both runs Friday night in the Milwaukee Brewers’ 2-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Arcia’s three hits included a triple off Rays starter Jake Faria in the third and his 10th home run of the season in the eighth. Eric Thames followed the triple with an RBI single.

Woodruff (1-0) had been slated to make his major league debut at St. Louis on June 13 but was scratched by a tight hamstring. After a stint on the disabled list he made three Triple-A rehab starts, throwing a maximum of 69 pitches.

The 24-year-old right-hander walked two and struck out six, throwing 97 pitches.

Faria (5-2) gave up one run on four hits while striking out nine in six innings.