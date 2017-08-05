Turning tragedy into triumph: 6K run/walk to honor victims of Sikh Temple shooting

OAK CREEK -- 5 years ago a community was shaken by a shooting that killed six people at the Sikh Temple. This weekend-- they are coming together to honor the victims. On Saturday August 5th, community members gathered at Oak Creek High School for the 5th annual Chardhi Kala Memorial 6k Run/Walk.

About Chardhi Kala Memorial 6k Run/Walk (website)

The Chardhi Kala 6K will be a community event honoring those we lost on August 5, 2012, as well as celebrating all that we have done to bring the community closer together.

In the years following the tragic events of August 5, 2012 the Oak Creek community has undergone some incredibly positive growth. Despite the horrific nature of this tragedy, the events of August 5th propelled many into action, resulting in numerous service events and the coming together of diverse communities. Members of the Sikh community played a highly visible, integral role in the community and were embraced by the greater Oak Creek community.