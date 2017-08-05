Wanted: Police seek suspect after armed robbery at Walgreens near 27th and North

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking a suspect in connection with an armed robbery at the Walgreens store near 27th and North — and they’ve released relatively clear surveillance photos of the suspect.

The armed robbery happened around 8:00 a.m.

According to police, the suspect entered the store, grabbed some merchandise and then approached an employee at a cash register. When the cashier opened the register, the suspect took the cash and displayed a gun.

The suspect is described as a black man between the ages of 30 and 35, standing around 6’2” tall and weighing approximately 200 pounds. He is bald, has a goatee and was last seen wearing a white-sleeved sweatshirt, a black T-shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.